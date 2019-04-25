Stefanie Sherk, model and actress, dies at 37

Canadian model and actress Stefanie Sherk has died at the age of 37, her husband, actor Demián Bichir, has confirmed.

Sherk, who had appeared in TV offshoot “CSI: Cyber” and in movies including “Valentine’s Day,” died on Saturday, Bichir said on Instagram.

Bichir was nominated for the Best Actor Oscar for his role in “A Better Life” and starred in Quentin Tarantino’s film “The Hateful Eight.”

He also appeared alongside his wife in “The Bridge,” an American remake of a Danish-Swedish drama series.

“It is with inconceivable pain that I announce that on April 20, 2019, our dearest Stefanie Sherk, my beloved and loving wife, passed away peacefully,” Bichir wrote on Instagram.

“It has been the saddest and toughest time of our lives and we don’t know how much time it will take for us to overcome this pain. Stefanie’s beautiful, angelical and talented presence will be immensely missed,” he added.

Bichir did not detail the circumstances surrounding Sherk’s death.