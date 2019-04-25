Special ‘Avengers: Endgame’ screening held for kids fighting cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Millions of people are expected to watch "Avengers: Endgame" when it hits theaters Thursday night at midnight, but some of the first to see the Marvel movie in New York were Ronald McDonald House kids fighting cancer.

"For our children and families, we really believe that they are the true superheroes, so being at the 'Avengers' film is just perfect for them," said Ruth Browne, CEO of Ronald McDonald House New York.

MasterCard, Stand Up To Cancer and Marvel Studios paid for nearly 100 Ronald McDonald House kids and their families to see the superhero thriller at a Loews theatre in Manhattan on Thursday.

"I just had the opportunity to stand at the front of the stage and look back at all their faces, and I know they're smiling for a lot of reasons. One, excited about the film, but just the opportunity to have the experience to be together,” said Michael Moutenot with MasterCard.

“We’re big fans. I’m excited,” said Taylor Block, a pediatric cancer patient from the Catskills who is staying at Ronald McDonald House in New York.

Block is recovering from surgery and dealing with ongoing chemotherapy treatments.

For Block, getting out of the hospital with her mother to watch intergalactic battles between some of her favorite superheroes, isn't just exciting, but a much needed break from her own battle.

“I’m just really thankful. It’s just really nice,” added Block.