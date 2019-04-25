Several buildings still with no power following manhole explosions in midtown: Con Edison

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — Crews continue to work on the manhole explosions that left several buildings without power in Midtown.

As of early Thursday, four to five buildings still had no power, Con Edison said.

They expect the buildings to have power later in the morning.

According to Con Edison, the manhole explosions were due to equipment failure.

Portions of the area remain closed as work and investigation continues.

At least six people were injured and several buildings were evacuated Wednesday.

During the explosions, heavy smoke was seen coming from the manholes, and firefighters realized the air quality in the area was toxic, forcing them to evacuate to several buildings, including a school.

One firefighter and one Con Edison worker suffered minor injuries, fire officials said. At least four additional injures were reported.