Queens teen killed, others critically injured after car crashes into tree

BABYLON, NY — A teenage boy from Queens was killed and two other teens were critically injured when their car crashed into a tree on Wednesday, police said.

Aaron Jagroop, 18, was behind the wheel of a Sienna, officials said. He hit a Camry, then lost control and careened off of the Southern State Parkway, crashing into a tree. Jagroop died at Good Samaritan Hospital.

A 16-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy – both from Queens – were critically injured in the crash, police said. A 19-year-old passenger from Ozone Park suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The Camry driver did not suffer any injuries in the crash.

The New York State Police is requesting that anyone who may have witnessed this collision contact State Police Troop “L” Headquarters at (631) 756-3300. All calls will remain confidential.