NYC Girl Scout troop selling hopes to sell 60,000 cookies

NEW YORK — Craving Thin Mints or Samoas? Now's your chance to pick up a box!

Girl Scout Troop 6000 is made up girls living in homeless shelters from all five boroughs.

This year, there are more than 600 members, doubling last year’s participation.

These young ladies are hoping to reach their goal of selling 60,000 cookies! Reaching that milestone could help send all 600-plus members to Girl Scouts Summer Camp.

So far, they have only sold about 10%.

PIX11 joins the scouts as they work to sell cookies in Union Square and try to reach their goal.