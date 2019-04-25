Midday with Muller: Human trafficking ring run out of LI basement; Man tries to rape 88-year-old woman

Posted 1:00 PM, April 25, 2019, by

Police say a man ran a human trafficking ring out of the basement of his family’s Long Island home for years. And a man is in custody after he allegedly tied an 88-year-old woman up and tried to rape her. John Muller has the news you need to know. Join the conversation.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.