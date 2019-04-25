Police say a man ran a human trafficking ring out of the basement of his family’s Long Island home for years. And a man is in custody after he allegedly tied an 88-year-old woman up and tried to rape her. John Muller has the news you need to know. Join the conversation.
Midday with Muller: Human trafficking ring run out of LI basement; Man tries to rape 88-year-old woman
