Man wanted for attempted child luring at bus stop in East Brunswick

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ — A pickup truck driver is wanted for an attempted child luring at an East Brunswick bus stop, police said.

The boy was at the corner of Arthur Street and Willow Street on Wednesday afternoon when a man drove up, rolled down his window and called out to the child.

“Hey kid, come here,” the man said.

The boy ran down the street and the man kept calling out to him to “come here,” according to police.

Police have asked for help identifying the driver. The Ford pickup was last seen traveling east on Arthur Street and making a right turn onto Old Bridge Turnpike southbound. It has a “horse-like” decal on the back window, a construction light bar on top of the roof and tinted windows. Police described the driver as “older.”

There are increase directed police patrols in the area as officers investigate.

Police have not released any images of the pickup truck or of the driver.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the East Brunswick Police Investigative Division at 732-390-6990. Anonymous confidential tips are accepted by dialing 732-4EBTIPS (328477) or by emailing tips@ebpd.net.