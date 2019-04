MIDTOWN — A man was stabbed in midtown Manhattan Thursday evening, police said.

According to a source, the man was stabbed in the neck and stomach.

The incident occurred on 45th Street near 8th Avenue, according to authorities.

Police said the victim was transported to Bellevue Hospital Center. His condition is not known at this time.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.