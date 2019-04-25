Man sought in attempted rape in Queens

SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens — Police are looking for the man who allegedly attempted to rape a woman in Queens earlier this month.

A 25-year-old woman was in the vicinity of 131st Street and Rockaway Boulevard just after 10 p.m. on Apr. 14 when a man exited a white vehicle and approached her, police said.

He proceeded to grab her from behind, push her against a car and attempted to sexually assault her, according to cops.

When the victim resisted, the alleged attacker fled in the vehicle.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).