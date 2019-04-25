Man arrested in NY after kidnapping a mom, five young children: police

NEW YORK — The New York State Police busted an alleged kidnapper on the Thruway this week, officials said.

William Angel, 27, was found in the minivan Sunday night with a woman and her five children, ranging from 6 months to 7 years old. The Cleveland Police Department had advised that officers should be on the lookout for his vehicle for the kidnapping.

Officials said the mother suffered injuries during the kidnapping in Ohio.

There were no provisions in the minivan for the victims. Police bought diapers, food, clothing and toys for the children after they arrested Angel.

The victims stayed with police until a relative traveled there from Cleveland to pick them up.