Homeless man arrested in fatal stabbing in Yonkers

YONKERS, N.Y. — Police have made an arrest in the fatal stabbing of a man in Yonkers.

Byron Stinson, 37, was taken into custody for his alleged involvement in the stabbing death of Michael Federico early Wednesday.

Yonkers police responded to a report of a man bleeding from the throat in the vicinity of Vineyard Avenue and Whelan Place around 4:35 a.m.

When they arrived, officers found Federico in the street with an apparent stab wound to the neck, authorities said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigation revealed Federico and Stinson were sitting inside a white 2003 Infiniti passenger sedan at a nearby parking lot when an altercation ensued, escalating into violence when Stinson allegedly stabbed the victim with a steak knife, according to police.

Officers searched the vicinity and quickly placed Stinson, who is homless, into custody Wednesday afternoon.

Two knives and drug paraphernalia were recovered at the scene.