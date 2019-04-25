Elmo, Abby and pals embark on magical adventure in new ‘Sesame Street Live!’ show

Can you tell me how to get to Sesame Street?

The latest “Sesame Street Live!” production is coming to New Jersey, and it’s magical.

The audience is invited on an amazing journey with Elmo to discover the “power of yet” in “Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic.”

Through this journey, Elmo learns that it’s ok to make mistakes and magic can be found anywhere when you believe in yourself and the power of what is yet to be.

Elmo, Grover and Nick Manna, “Sesame Street Live!” spokesperson stop by PIX11 before they embark on their latest adventure and get us excited about the shows happening in our area.

Join Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Big Bird and the rest of the “Sesame Street” pals at the State Theatre in New Brunswick, N.J. from Apr. 26 through 28.

