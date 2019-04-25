60 families at Red Hook NYCHA development say they haven’t had gas for months

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RED HOOK, Brooklyn -- More than 60 families in a NYCHA developing in Red Hook, Brooklyn say they haven't had gas in months.

Now, the Red Hook Initiative, a nonprofit community advocacy group, is reaching out to PIX11 for help. Organizers say there is no gas service in nearly half a dozen buildings in the RedHook Houses, run by the New York City Housing Authority.

“We haven’t had gas since Feb. 13, 2019," said Vanessa McKnight, a long-time resident of the Red Hook Houses. "We have no communication. No one come around. They issued one hot plate days afterwards."

Teri Diaz says she hasn’t gas in her apartment for months.

“They visit and say they will come back and they never come back,” Diaz said.

Without gas, families can’t use their stoves to cook. A NYCHA spokesperson says gas service interruptions and restoration work are a matter of public safety.

Meetings have been scheduled to update Red Hook East residents on April 26, and Red Hood West residents on April 27. The gas service restoration process includes shutting off the gas service, making necessary repairs, and inspection by the Department of Buildings in order to safely restore service.

The interruption is related to the cooking gas only and is unrelated to heat or hot water service.

