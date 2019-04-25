$5M bond set for parents of slain Illinois boy

WOODSTOCK, Ill.  — A judge has set bail at $5 million each for an Illinois mother and father charged with murder in the death of their 5-year-old son.

Joann Cunningham and Andrew Freund Sr. appeared separately on Thursday morning at the McHenry County Jail during a hearing in which a prosecutor told Judge Mark Gerhardt that Freund allegedly beat Andrew “AJ” Freund and forced him into a cold shower.

The judge’s order means that each of the parents would each have to post 10 %, or $500,000 to be released from jail.

The parents reported the boy missing last week. On Wednesday, the boy’s father provided information that led to the discovery of a body believed to be that of the boy in a shallow grave a few miles from the family’s Crystal Lake home.

The parents are charged with first-degree murder and several other felony charges.

mugshots of Andrew Freund Senior (left) and JoAnn Cunningham (right)
They’re facing charges in the death of their 5-year-old son after a body believed to be his was found wrapped in plastic and buried in a shallow grave. (Crystal Lake, IL Police Dept)

