ARROCHAR, Staten Island — Three buildings were evacuated after construction workers struck a gas line in Staten Island Thursday morning, fire officials said.

Construction crews were working along Reid Avenue near Quintard Street around 8:30 a.m. when the gas line was struck.

The incident forced three buildings along Reid Avenue to be evacuated, fire officials said.

Students at a school located down the block were told to shelter in place, fire officials said.

No injuries were reported.