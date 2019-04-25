2 men arrested in Staten Island chokehold robbery

SOUTHFIELD, Staten Island — Police have arrested two men in connection to a violent robbery in Staten Island that occurred last month.

Travis Black and Keith Perry face second-degree robbery charges.

Police allege Black and Perry, both 18, followed a 21-year-old man on Mar. 17 as he got off the S46 MTA bus in the vicinity of South Avenue and Glen Street.

Once the victim stepped off the bus, the men placed him in a chokehold, displayed a firearm and removed his iPhoneX and Apple watch, police said.

Black and Perry were taken into custody Wednesday afternoon.