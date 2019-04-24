The science behind why adorable babies and puppies make people happy

There’s a reason why adorable babies and dogs makes many people happy.

PIX11 visited Spark Neuro Lab in Manhattan, which is an organization that helps advertisers create enjoyable content.

Spencer Gerrol, CEO and Founder of SPARK Neuro, uses neuroscience to understand the emotions behind the brain and body and believes that digesting these delightful moments can have several positive impacts on a person’s overall quality of life.

“All that stress can melt off your body and you can instead feel all these other superpowers that happiness charges you with,” Gerrol said.

Here’s some samples of cuteness overload: