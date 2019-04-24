Smoking manhole causes traffic on Midtown streets

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — Emergency responders are on scene after smoke was seen coming out of a manhole in Manhattan Wednesday morning.

It happened just before 10 a.m. on East 32nd Street between Madison and Fifth avenues.

Video from Citizen shows heavy smoke coming out of the manhole.

No injuries were immediately reported.

East 32nd Street between Madison and Fifth avenues appear to be closed off to traffic.

Expect heavy traffic and delays in the immediate area.

