Prosecutor’s office takes over Elizabeth police internal investigations

ELIZABETH, N.J. — The Union County Prosecutor’s Office is taking over the Elizabeth Police Department’s internal affairs functions following complaints against the department heads.

Complaints against the Elizabeth police director came after he allegedly used “derogatory terms” to refer to his employees, NJ.com reported.

The Union County Prosecutor’s Office assumed the police department’s internal affairs functions, the acting Union County Prosecutor announced Tuesday.

“The City of Elizabeth has been notified that the Prosecutor’s Office’s oversight will include comprehensive daily review of all disciplinary investigations and findings in order to ensure that the daily operations of the Department’s Internal Affairs Unit are functioning properly,” Union County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

The Prosecutor’s Office cannot comment on any specific internal affairs investigation.