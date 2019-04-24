Midday with Muller: Chanel Lewis sentenced to life in prison; 130 Boy Scout leaders accused of sexually abusing minors

Posted 12:41 PM, April 24, 2019

Chanel Lewis is sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Queens jogger Karina Vetrano. Plus, released today, the names of over 130 Boy Scout leaders in New York accused of sexually abusing minors. John Muller has the news you need to know now on Midday with Muller:

