Midday with Muller: 16 arrested in NJ predator sting; multiple manhole fires in midtown

Posted 1:02 PM, April 24, 2019, by

NJ CHILD PREDATOR STING: A cop, minister, and a teacher are among the 16 arrested for allegedly trying to lure teens for sex. And, PIX11’s Nicole Johnson has the latest from the scene of multiple manhole explosions in midtown. John Muller has the news you need to know now on Midday with Muller:

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.