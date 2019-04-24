Man sought in anti-gay attack in Brooklyn

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn — Police are looking for the person accused of punching a man after making anti-gay slurs at him in Brooklyn earlier this month.

On Apr. 4, police said a 24-year-old man was walking in the vicinity of Lincoln Road and Flatbush Avenue when another man approached him, made anti-gay slurs and punched him in the left arm, police said.

The man fled east on Lincoln Road.

The victim was not seriously injured.

The alleged attacker is described to be 25 to 35 years old and was last seen wearing eyeglasses, a black sweatshirt with the word “Rebel” on the front, and black Adidas track pants.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).