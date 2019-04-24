Man arrested in fatal hit-and-run of 89-year-old Staten Island woman

STATEN ISLAND — Police made an arrest in the fatal hit-and-run of a Staten Island woman last Saturday.

Johnson Kim, 74, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon and faces charges of leaving an accident resulting in death, tampering with physical evidence, and leaving the scene of an accident with a serious injury.

Last Saturday, Anastasia Diaz, 89, was crossing the street along Bradley and Purdy avenues when she was struck, police said.

She was found unconscious and unresponsive with head trauma and injuries to the body, police said.

She was taken to Richmond University Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Kim, the alleged driver of the vehicle, fled the scene.