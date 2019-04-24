Man, 40, found fatally shot on Harlem street: police

HARLEM, Manhattan — A man was found dead on the corner of a Harlem street with a gunshot wound to his head early Wednesday, police said.

Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the corner of West 119 Street and Malcolm X Boulevard around 1:44 a.m.

When they arrived, police found 40-year-old Thomas White lying on the street corner, unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head, cops said.

White was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The circumstances leading to the shooting were not immediately known.

No arrests have been made.