Gambino mob boss murder suspect arraigned on murder, weapons charges

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The suspect in the slaying of a Gambino mob boss was back in court Wednesday.

Anthony Comello, 24, was arraigned in state Supreme Court on second-degree murder and two counts of weapons charges. He was remanded without bail.

Authorities said Comello lured Francesco “Frank” Cali out of his house on the evening of March 13 by smashing his truck into Cali’s parked car. After speaking calmly for a few moments, Comello allegedly drew a 9 mm handgun and pumped several bullets into Cali’s body in a scene captured by security cameras at the home.

Comello’s background is more obscure, but there has been no allegation he is connected to the mob. The motive for the shooting remains under investigation. News reports have said Comello told investigators that Cali had warned him to stay away from a female relative of Cali’s that he was interested in romantically.

“This defendant allegedly wantonly and willfully took another life in cold blood and has now been indicted for murder and weapons charges,” said District Attorney Michael E. McMahon. “This type of senseless violence will not be tolerated in our Staten Island neighborhoods – my office will prosecute this case to the full extent of the law and hold this defendant accountable for the heinous crime he is accused of committing.”

Last month while in court, Comello held up his hand, which had pro-Trump slogans scrawled, including “MAGA Forever,” an abbreviation of Trump’s campaign slogan “Make America Great Again.” It also read “United We Stand MAGA” and “Patriots In Charge.” In the center of his palm he had drawn a large circle. It was not immediately clear why he had done so.