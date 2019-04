Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Friends and family members said their final goodbye to Marine Cpl. Robert A. Hendriks, 25, whose remains were buried with military honors at Calverton National Cemetery Wednesday.

Outside the cemetery, many Long Islanders gathered alongside roadways to honor the Long Island native in their own personal way.

Hendriks was one of three Marines killed by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan.

Photojournalist Keith Lopez has the story.