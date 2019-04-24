Firefighter among 2 injured in Bronx high-rise blaze

EDENWALD, the Bronx — At least two people were injured in a Bronx high-rise fire early Wednesday.

Emergency responders received a call about the blaze on the 13th floor of the residential building along East 229th Drive South in Edenwald shortly before 3 a.m., fire officials said.

The fire was deemed under control around 3:40 a.m., fire officials said.

One civilian and one firefighter were injured in the blaze, fire officials said.

Both were taken to area hospitals. The extent of their injuries were not immediately known.

