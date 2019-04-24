Easy Spring Recipes from Urban Meadow
Ice Cream Pie
INGREDIENTS:
- Urban Meadow ice cream (any flavor you want)
- Urban Meadow maraschino cherries
- Urban Meadow dry roasted unsalted peanuts
- Urban Meadow coconut flakes
- Urban Meadow chocolate chips
- Urban Meadow mini marshmallows
- Urban Meadow crème supreme cookies
- Urban Meadow duplex cookies
DIRECTIONS:
1.Line the bottom of a pie dish with cookies to create crust
2.Fill pie crust with ice cream and smooth out with spatula.
3.Using peanuts, maraschino cherries, mini marshmallows, coconut flakes & chocolate morsels, created desires pattern on top.
Place in freezer for 2 hours & serve!
Tuna Poke Bowl
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 cups Urban Meadow long grain white rice or brown rice, cooked
- 1½ teaspoons kosher salt, plus more
- 3 tablespoons Urban Meadow soy sauce
- ½ teaspoon sesame seeds, plus more for serving
- ¼ cup rice vinegar
- 1 tablespoon Urban Meadow sugar
- 1 jalapeño, thinly sliced
- 2 scallions, thinly sliced
- ¼ cup mixed fresh citrus juice (such as lime, lemon, and grapefruit)
- 1 tablespoon Urban Meadow hot sauce
- 1 pack Urban Meadow ahi tuna poke
- 1 avocado, chopped
- ¼ cup Urban Meadow frozen mango
DIRECTIONS:
Fill bowls with desired amount of rice. Arrange ingredients as desired. Top with poke sauce, hot sauce, & soy sauce, to taste.
Spinach & Artichoke dip
INGREDIENTS:
- 4 Tbsp. Urban Meadow unsalted butter
- 6 garlic cloves, finely grated
- 2 15-oz. cans artichoke hearts, drained, quartered
- 10 oz. Urban Meadow frozen chopped spinach, thawed
- Kosher salt, to taste
- 16 oz. Urban Meadow cream cheese, cut into 1″-thick slices
- 1 cup finely grated Urban Meadow Parmesan
- 1 tsp. freshly ground black pepper, plus more
- Urban Meadow hummus chips, for serving
DIRECTIONS:
1.Melt butter in saucepan over medium heat. Add garlic and cook, stirring often, until fragrant.
2.Add artichokes and cook, tossing to coat in butter, 1-2 minutes.
3.Add spinach and salt, continue stirring, until spinach is wilted and most liquid is cooked off, 7-8 minutes.
4.Add cream cheese and cook, stirring constantly, until melted.
5.Add parmesan and pepper, stirring until melted and creamy.
Serve with hummus chips.
Fruit smoothie
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 bags Urban Meadow frozen fruit (can combine any varieties)
- 1 cup Urban Meadow plain yogurt, low fat or non fat
- ½ cup Urban Meadow milk, whole or almond
- 2 Tbsp. Urban Meadow honey or agave
DIRECTIONS:
Add all ingredients to blender and blend until smooth.
