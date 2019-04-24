× Easy Spring Recipes from Urban Meadow

Ice Cream Pie

INGREDIENTS:

Urban Meadow ice cream (any flavor you want)

Urban Meadow maraschino cherries

Urban Meadow dry roasted unsalted peanuts

Urban Meadow coconut flakes

Urban Meadow chocolate chips

Urban Meadow mini marshmallows

Urban Meadow crème supreme cookies

Urban Meadow duplex cookies

DIRECTIONS:

1.Line the bottom of a pie dish with cookies to create crust

2.Fill pie crust with ice cream and smooth out with spatula.

3.Using peanuts, maraschino cherries, mini marshmallows, coconut flakes & chocolate morsels, created desires pattern on top.

Place in freezer for 2 hours & serve!

Tuna Poke Bowl

INGREDIENTS:

2 cups Urban Meadow long grain white rice or brown rice, cooked

1½ teaspoons kosher salt, plus more

3 tablespoons Urban Meadow soy sauce

½ teaspoon sesame seeds, plus more for serving

¼ cup rice vinegar

1 tablespoon Urban Meadow sugar

1 jalapeño, thinly sliced

2 scallions, thinly sliced

¼ cup mixed fresh citrus juice (such as lime, lemon, and grapefruit)

1 tablespoon Urban Meadow hot sauce

1 pack Urban Meadow ahi tuna poke

1 avocado, chopped

¼ cup Urban Meadow frozen mango

DIRECTIONS:

Fill bowls with desired amount of rice. Arrange ingredients as desired. Top with poke sauce, hot sauce, & soy sauce, to taste.

Spinach & Artichoke dip

INGREDIENTS:

4 Tbsp. Urban Meadow unsalted butter

6 garlic cloves, finely grated

2 15-oz. cans artichoke hearts, drained, quartered

10 oz. Urban Meadow frozen chopped spinach, thawed

Kosher salt, to taste

16 oz. Urban Meadow cream cheese, cut into 1″-thick slices

1 cup finely grated Urban Meadow Parmesan

1 tsp. freshly ground black pepper, plus more

Urban Meadow hummus chips, for serving

DIRECTIONS:

1.Melt butter in saucepan over medium heat. Add garlic and cook, stirring often, until fragrant.

2.Add artichokes and cook, tossing to coat in butter, 1-2 minutes.

3.Add spinach and salt, continue stirring, until spinach is wilted and most liquid is cooked off, 7-8 minutes.

4.Add cream cheese and cook, stirring constantly, until melted.

5.Add parmesan and pepper, stirring until melted and creamy.

Serve with hummus chips.

Fruit smoothie

INGREDIENTS:

2 bags Urban Meadow frozen fruit (can combine any varieties)

1 cup Urban Meadow plain yogurt, low fat or non fat

½ cup Urban Meadow milk, whole or almond

2 Tbsp. Urban Meadow honey or agave

DIRECTIONS:

Add all ingredients to blender and blend until smooth.

For more great recipes visit: www.keyfood.com/urbanmeadow