Drivers crossing George Washington Bridge won’t be ‘double taxed’ by congestion pricing: sources

HACKENSACK, N.J. — Sources confirm NJ Gov. Phil Murphy is set to announce a deal that will prevent Jersey drivers from getting “double-taxed” by congestion pricing.

There was concern that drivers crossing at the George Washington Bridge would have to pay the $12.50 EZpass fee ($15.00 cash) and have to pay when they cross into the congestion pricing zone below 60th street.

The congestion pricing fee has yet to be determined, and tolling will not start until 2021.

Murphy has struck “a deal in principle” with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to use electronic tracking to toll drivers crossing the GWB in the same way that drivers using the Lincoln and Holland Tunnels would be treated.

Drivers using those access points directly into the zone will have the congestion pricing fee deducted directly from their tolls.