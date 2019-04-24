City to limit car traffic on 14th Street during L train construction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Big changes are coming to 14th Street in Manhattan. Mayor de Blasio's administration announced a pilot program for the corridor during the L Train tunnel project.

Bus lanes are already in place on 14th Street between 1st and 9th Avenues, but the "Transit and Truck Priority" plan, beginning in June, will limit private car traffic on 14th Street between 3rd Avenue and 9th Avenue daily, likely between the hours of 5 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Cars will be allowed to travel in that stretch for local traffic, but most traffic lanes will give priority to city buses and trucks. See the below diagram showing the current ("before") lane layouts and the proposed new traffic lanes.

More meetings are planned with community boards. NYC Department of Transportation officials say public comment helped shape the plans to allow trucks and local access on 14th Street.

There’s space for local pick up and drop offs and loading on both sides of the street on certain blocks.

The city will be working with the NYPD on a campaign to educate drivers once it begins, while DOT will monitor traffic flow on 14th Street and side streets.