‘Beetlejuice’ takes the Broadway stage

NEW YORK — Just over 30 years ago, “Beetlejuice” hit movie theaters. Now, Tim Burton’s cult classic is wowing audiences on Broadway!

Fans are evening coming to the theater dressed as their favorite characters, and they’re waiting to hear that famous name called three times.

“School of Rock’s” Alex Brightman is taking on the iconic character made famous in the film played by Michael Keaton.

“Beetlejuice” tells the story of brooding teen Lydia Deetz, played by Sophia Anne Caruso.

Lydia’s life changes completely after getting involved with ghosts.

The show also includes a giant serpent and magic tricks, many performed by Kerry Butler, who plays Barbara Maitland.

She’s even surprised at some of the special effects.

You are bound to dance of the theater with a big smile.

Catch “Beetlejuice” in at the Winter Garden Theatre. For tickets, click here.