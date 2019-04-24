Ax in fatal Brooklyn attack was thrown into an incinerator: criminal complaint

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — The 34-year-old Brooklyn man accused of hacking one woman to death and critically injuring another told investigators he threw the ax used in the attack into an incinerator, court documents show.

Police were able to recover the still-bloody ax after the attack. Jerry Brown was arraigned from a hospital bed on Wednesday. He’s charged with murder, attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon in the deadly Saturday morning attack.

Angela Valle, 21, is in critical condition at the hospital. She suffered a large laceration to the back of the head and wounds to the body. Friend Savannah Rivera, 20, was killed in the ax attack. Her head was partially decapitated.

Brown has an extensive criminal past. He was incarcerated at Great Meadow Correctional Facility on an attempted murder charge. Brown also had at least a dozen other prior arrests, the New York Times reports.

He’s scheduled to be back in court on April 26.