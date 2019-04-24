Attorney: St Patrick’s gas can suspect was ‘psychotic’

MANHATTAN — A defense attorney says the college teacher accused of trying to burn down St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan suffered a “psychotic episode” last week.

Marc Lamparello

Attorney Christopher DiLorenzo asked a judge Wednesday to order Marc Lamparello to undergo a psychological evaluation.

DiLorenzo told The Associated Press that “it is clear that Mr. Lamparello suffered from a psychotic episode, and the events leading up to and including the event at St. Patrick’s Cathedral support this conclusion.”

Lamparello faces charges of attempted arson and reckless endangerment.

St Patrick’s suspect with gas can, lighter fluid had booked hotel near Vatican: prosecutor

A prosecutor said Lamparello was planning to burn down the cathedral and carried gasoline cans, lighter fluid and lighters into the church.

Authorities say he booked a flight to Rome for the following day and planned to stay at a hotel 20 minutes away from the Vatican.

The prosecutor made no further remarks about the Rome plans.

Lamparello made his initial court appearance from a hospital. The judge ordered him to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

The New York incident happened just days after flames ravaged the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

