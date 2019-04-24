88-year-old woman attacked in Brooklyn

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — An 88-year-old woman was attacked in Brooklyn on Wednesday.

She suffered a contusion to her head in the Vermont Street assault, police said. The woman was taken to a local hospital. She’s being interviewed by detectives from the NYPD Special Victims Unit.

Police have not confirmed a sexual assault took place, but the Special Victims Unit usually investigates sex crimes.

A 24-year-old man was taken into custody several blocks away, officials said. He was taken to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center, but an NYPD spokesperson did not say why he was taken there. Police said he is a neighbor to the injured woman.

His name has not yet been released.