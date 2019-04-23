Woman sexually assaulted in her Prospect Heights apartment building: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A woman was sexually assaulted in the hallway of her apartment building late Sunday night in Brooklyn, according to police.

Authorities said the 27-year-old woman was entering her apartment building near Underhill Avenue and St. John's Place on Sunday, April 21, at around 11:45 p.m., when an unidentified man standing in front of the building asked her for a lighter and chatted her up.

The victim complied, and according to police sources they smoked cigarettes together. Police sources said the victim let the man in the building after he lied and said his girlfriend who lived in the building.

Once inside the man followed the woman up to her floor, pushed her to the ground, and sexually abused her in the building hallway, police said.

The woman kicked the man off her and he fled the location down the stairs and in an unknown direction, according to police.

Authorities said EMS arrived on the scene and the victim was treated and released.

Police have released the below surveillance footage of a man they believe is a suspect in this attack.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingwww.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).