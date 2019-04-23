Wake Tuesday for Long Island Marine killed in Afghanistan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLEN HEAD, L.I. — It's a somber day as the family of Marine Cpl. Robert Hendriks prepare to lay him rest, with a wake planned for Tuesday in Glen Head, Long Island.

The 25-year-old Marine grew up nearby in Locust Valley and died serving his country, along with two other U.S. Marines, on Monday, April 8, when a bomb struck their vehicle near Bagram Air Base north of Kabul, Afghanistan, according to the Pentagon.

Hendriks' mother said he was due to come home in just a couple months.

His younger brother, Joseph, served alongside him in the same Marine infantry and after following in his older brother's footsteps, Joseph Hendriks helped escort his body home to Long Island on Friday.

Two other Marines died in the bombing; 43-year-old Staff Sgt. Christopher Slutman, a father of three and 15-year veteran of the FDNY, and 31-year-old Sgt. Benjamin S. Hines of York, Pennsylvania.

On Monday, a police-escorted procession carried Slutman's body from Dover Air Force Base in Delaware up the New Jersey Turnpike and across the George Washington Bridge, back home to New York.

Slutman's wake and funeral are set to take place this Thursday and Friday in the Bronx.