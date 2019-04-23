× Traffic stop leads to capture of fake cab driver, woman locked inside van with stolen license plate: NYSP

BROOKLYN, New York — A Brooklyn man has been arrested after he locked a woman inside of his vehicle while pretending to be a taxi driver, New York State Police said Tuesday.

Troopers from the Brooklyn station arrested Calvin F. Alexander, 30, of Brooklyn, for being in possession of a stolen Pennsylvania license plate and unlawful imprisonment of a woman, who believed Alexander was a legitimate cab driver, according to police.

On Monday, around 9:10 p.m., State Troopers were patrolling the Hugh L. Carey Tunnel in Brooklyn when they discovered Alexander driving a white 2007 Chrysler Town & Country van with a Pennsylvania license plate registered to a different vehicle, police said.

The investigation revealed the license plate was stolen, according to police.

A traffic stop was conducted, and Troopers interviewed the woman, who stated that she contacted a car service and believed Alexander was her driver, police said.

Troopers found that Alexander did not have the required Class E driver’s license or Taxi and Limousine Commission (T.L.C.) registration to carry passengers.

The woman also stated that Alexander ignored her requests to release her from his vehicle, and overrode the lock system, to prevent her escape, according to state police.

During the traffic stop, Alexander rolled up his vehicle’s windows, locked the doors and physically moved himself to the front passenger seat.

The Troopers ordered Alexander to release the woman, and he complied, police said.

Alexander was told he was under arrest and to exit the vehicle, but refused several times. Troopers then smashed the driver’s side window to gain access into the vehicle, a police report revealed.

Alexander was taken into custody without further incident, and a small amount of marijuana was found in his possession, police said.

Alexander faces several charges including unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree unlawful imprisonment, fifth degree criminal possession of stolen property, resisting arrest, and obstructing governmental administration.