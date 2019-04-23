Robert De Niro and Jane Rosenthal preview 2019 Tribeca Film Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tribeca Film Festival co-founders Robert De Niro and Jane Rosenthal tell PIX11 what to expect from the annual New York film fest as they get ready to launch its 18th year.

The Tribeca Film Festival, which isn't just in Tribeca anymore, kicks off Wednesday, April 24, at Harlem's Apollo Theater with the world-premiere screening of Oscar-winning filmmaker Roger Ross Williams' documentary "The Apollo," about the iconic venue.

The festival runs for 10 days, wrapping up May 5.

See the full lineup and more information about how to get into screenings at TribecaFilm.com.