Police ask for help identifying disoriented woman found in Manhattan

MANHATTAN — Police have asked for help identifying a woman who was helped to a hospital after people noticed she seemed disoriented.

The woman was found on Thursday, but she has not yet been identified, police said. She went to Mount Sinai Beth Israel.

The woman is believed to be 55-65 years old. She was wearing all dark clothing when she arrived at the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).