Old diner in Rego Park, Queens set for demolition

Shalimar Diner is on the menu.

The restaurant served its last meal in November 2018 when the property at 63rd Drive and Austin Street was sold.

A preservation group is trying to find someone to move the building.

It's the latest diner to close. Higher rents and decreased sales have led many of the family businesses to shut down or change hands.

In the past few years, two diners have been reborn at other locations.

Michael Perlman founded the Rego-Forest Preservation Council in 2006 to advocate for landmarks and restoration work, and to compile historic records of the surrounding area.

Perlman brokered deals to move the Moondance and Cheyenne diners. He says this diner could be demolished to make way for a new commercial building in May.

These type of diners were pre-fabricated at manufacturing plants decades ago. Sections can be reassembled at other sites.