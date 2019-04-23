New Yorkers come together to mourn Sri Lankans in the wake of deadly bombings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sri Lanka's pain following a terror attack is being felt in communities here in New York where many have Sri Lankin roots. Many gathered in Union Square Tuesday night for a candlelight vigil in honor of those who lost their lives on Sunday.

Some 200 people joined in prayer in a show of solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka. They held flowers and stood in reverence. Some held children too young to understand the magnitude of what happened.

At least 321 people were killed. Others are still missing and hundred are recovering from their wounds. There were 45 children among the dead, including an American student.

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attack and released a photo of the eight men involved. One of them is seen in video walking through a courtyard before setting off the bomb in a church.

Police have rounded up 40 suspects so far in what is one of the most deadly terrorist attacks since 9/11.