New Jersey collision leaves car overturned, minor injuries: officials

HACKENSACK, N.J. — Multiple people sustained minor injuries when two cars were involved in a collision Tuesday morning in, according to the Hackensack Fire Department.

The two-car collision occurred near the intersection of Passaic Street and Prospect Avenue in Hackensack, New Jersey, early Tuesday morning, with reports coming in around 6:50 a.m.

AIR11 was live over the scene Tuesday morning around 6:55 a.m. and showed one of the vehicles overturned on its side.

Officials said the people involved sustained minor injuries but did not confirm how many people were injured.

Shortly after AIR11 arrived above the scene, crews were moving one of the vehicles onto a tow truck.