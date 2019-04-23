Man breaks into woman’s Bronx apartment through bedroom window: police

MT. EDEN, the Bronx — A woman in the Bronx discovered a man in her apartment in the middle of the day after he broke in through her bedroom window, police said Monday.

The 25-year-old woman found the unidentified man inside her apartment, near Grand Concourse and Elliot Place in the Mt. Eden section of the Bronx, on Wednesday, April 17 at about 11:30 a.m., according to police.

Authorities said the man entered the woman’s apartment through a bedroom window.

Once the woman confronted the man he fled back out the window in an unknown direction with no property stolen, police said.

The man is described by police as being about 40 to 50 years old, with a goatee, and tattoos on both arms, police said. He was last seen wearing a green cap and dark clothing.

Police have released the above surveillance photo of the man they are looking for.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingwww.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).