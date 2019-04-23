Long Island mourns for local Marine killed by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Family, friends and fellow Marines continued the sad goodbye at a wake for Sgt. Robert Hendriks Tuesday.

The 25-year-old Long Island native and marine reservist was killed by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan on April 8.

"Oh, it's devastating, devastating. It's beyond. There's no words," Hendriks' great aunt Janet Marturano said. "He was beautiful. He was a beautiful person."

FDNY firefighter and Staff Sgt. Christopher Slutman and Pennsylvania native Staff Sgt. Benjamin Hines were also killed by the bomb.

"We just thank God for the sacrifice that people are willing to make on behalf of their country and we do everything we can to help them. And the most important thing we can do is pray for them," Congressman Tom Suozzi said Whitting Funeral Home in Glen Head.

The Marines, who trained with Hendriks, described him as a great guy. He could make you laugh, even under tough circumstances.

"I have been in the Marine Corps five years. This is the first time we actually, in our unit, have had combat losses. So, it's tough," Cpl. Sandy Taveras said.

Sgt. Hendriks will be buried at Calverton National Cemetery Wednesday.

A visitation for Staff Sgt. Christopher Slutman will be held Thursday at Lucchese Funeral Home in the Bronx. His funeral is set for 11 a.m. Friday at St. Thomas Church in Manhattan. He will be buried Tuesday, April 30 at Arlington National Cemetery.