Islamic State claims responsibility for Sri Lanka Easter bombings

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — The Islamic State group is claiming responsibility for the Easter attacks in Sri Lanka that killed at least 321 people, but offered no evidence.

The extremist group made the claim Tuesday via its Aamaq news agency.

The claim said: “The perpetrators of the attack that targeted nationals of the countries of the coalitions and Christians in Sri Lanka before yesterday are fighters from the Islamic State.”

The group offered no photographs or videos of attackers pledging their loyalty to the group.

The group, which has lost all the territory it once held in Iraq and Syria, has made a series of unsupported claims of responsibility.

Earlier Tuesday, Sri Lanka’s state minister of defense Ruwan Wijewardene said the Easter Sunday bombings were “carried out in retaliation” for attacks on mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, on March 15.

Wijewardene made the comment to lawmakers in Parliament on Tuesday, without providing evidence or explaining where the information came from.

Sri Lankan officials have blamed a local Islamic extremist group for the attack.