Firefighters on Long Island recruit new volunteers

Nassau and Suffolk County Fire officials joined volunteer firefighters, fire instructors and members of Firemen’s Association of the State of New York at the Nassau County Fire Service Academy in Old Bethpage to officially kick off RecruitNY 2019 on Long Island.

This weekend, hundreds of fire departments across New York State, including many throughout Nassau and Suffolk, will host recruitment events in their communities. firefighter volunteers are still lower than in recent years and in Nassau County alone there were over 100,000 calls.

Area residents looking to see if their fire department is participating in RecruitNY can visit http://www.recruitny.org/participation-area/ or they can contact their local fire department via a non-emergency phone number.

During the weekend, volunteer fire departments will open their doors and provide the public with a glimpse of what it means to be a volunteer firefighter.

Potential volunteers will have the opportunity to speak with active volunteers and participate in typical fire service activities. The weekend also enables citizens to better understand the role the local fire department plays in protecting their community.