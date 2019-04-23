Filmmaker Stanley Nelson talks new doc ‘Boss: The Black Experience in Business’

Peabody and Emmy Award-winning New York filmmaker Stanley Nelson talks to PIX11 about his new documentary film premiering Tuesday on PBS, "Boss: The Black Experience in Business."

The film examines more than 150 years of African Americans who, from the country's earliest days, have embodied the qualities of innovation, risk-taking and determination to forge a path toward a better life.

The film features the stories of entrepreneur Madam C.J. Walker, publisher John H. Johnson, Motown CEO Berry Gordy, and more.

"Boss: The Black Experience in Business" premieres Tuesday, April 23, at 8 p.m. on PBS.

