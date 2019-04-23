Chanel Lewis sentenced to life in prison for murder of Queens jogger Karina Vetrano

QUEENS — More than two and a half years after the murder of Queens jogger Karina Vetrano, and after two trials and the postponement of the killer’s initial sentencing, Chanel Lewis learned his fate Tuesday.

The 22-year-old convicted in the August 2016 murder and sexual assault will serve life in prison, without the chance of parole.

Watch the sentencing:

Lewis was initially set to be sentenced nearly one week earlier, but it was postponed amid allegations of jury misconduct.

Judge Michael Aloise decided Monday to move forward with sentencing, despite juror Christopher Gooley saying he had felt intimidated to reach a guilty verdict quickly.

Vetrano, 30, was killed as she ran on a park trail in Howard Beach, Queens. Prosecutors said Vetrano had been sexually abused. Her father discovered the body.

Cheers erupted in the courtroom three weeks ago as a jury convicted Lewis.

The case, however, has proven to be complicated as Lewis’ first trial ended in a hung jury in November 2018.

The defense argued his two taped confessions were coerced and that not enough of his DNA was found in the crime scene.

The prosecutors, however, said the confessions came willingly and his DNA was found on Vetrano’s phone, nails and neck.

The closely watched case caused fear among women who run alone and baffled investigators, who for months were unable to find anyone who matched DNA that was found under the victim’s fingernails as she fought back. Lewis was eventually tested and linked to DNA found at the scene and on the victim, according to police.

Associated Press contributed to this report.