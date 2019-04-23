Celebs attend 15th annual Time 100 Most Influential People Gala

NEW YORK -- For the last 15 years, Time Magazine has listed and honored the "100 Most Influential" people in the world.

Gala attendees include people from all walks of life. Taylor Swift and Glenn Close were there, but so was acclaimed anthropologist Dr. Jane Goodall and Planned Parenthood President Dr. Leana Wen.

"It's like a cherry on cake," Close said. "I never thought in my wildest dreamsI'd be a Time 100 and I'm deeply honored. I'm thrilled and humbled to be here."

Half of this year's honorees are women.

