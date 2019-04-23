Babysitter arrested for stabbing Bronx mom over money: police

EDENWALD, the Bronx — A babysitter was arrested and charged with assault, among other things, after allegedly stabbing a mother in the Bronx Monday, according to police.

The 27-year-old babysitter, Mariahm Palmoa, allegedly stabbed the mother in the torso and arms during a dispute over money around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, April 22, police said.

The attack occurred at 1154 East 229th St. in the Edenwald section of the Bronx, according to authorities.

Police said the mother was transported to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities said early Tuesday that Palmoa is expected to be charged with assault, menacing, criminal possession of a weapon, and acting in a manner injurious to a child.